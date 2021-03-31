Beloit police investigate homicide after fatal shooting

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police say they are investigating a homicide after a 33-year-old man was fatally shot.

The news came in a Facebook post from the Beloit Police Department Wednesday.

Authorities identified the victim as a 33-year-old man, but cited privacy laws as reasoning for not releasing his name.

The homicide occurred in the 1100 block of West Grand Avenue at 11:37 p.m., authorities said.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation." the post said. "We will share more information as we are able."

Police said they believe the fatal shooting was "an isolated incident."

"We send our sincere condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones," police said."