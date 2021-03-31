Big temperature jump ahead, one more chilly day

MADISON (WKOW) - It's a bit chilly today; colder air continues to funnel in for Thursday bringing another below average temperature high.

Highs in the upper 30s are expected today, 40 degrees Thursday.

Winds are now coming from the northwest, pulling in colder air. Winds are a bit breezy at times, sustained winds around 10-20 mph.

Mostly to partly sunny clouds continue throughout the day.

The days ahead remain dry, with more sunshine added. Full sunshine is likely Thursday and Saturday, mostly sunny skies are likely Friday.

Dry, breezy conditions continue the risk of wildfires. All of southern Wisconsin remains under 'very high' risk.

Therefore, no burns or campfires are encouraged.

It isn't until next week when shower chances arrive in the forecast.

While chilly air continues Thursday, temperatures turn around Friday and really rise into the weekend. Numbers well above average are expected on Easter Sunday, with the possibly first 70 degree day of the year.

Highs will return to the mid-50s Friday, upper 60s Saturday likely.