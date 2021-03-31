Black man’s death: Georgia moves to end citizen’s arrest law

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers have given final passage to a bill to repeal the state’s citizen’s arrest law, which the governor has promised to sign into law. Wednesday’s final legislative approval came little more than a year after the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man pursued by white men who said they suspected him of a crime. The state House voted 169-0 on Wednesday to approve Senate changes to the bill and sent it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his expected signature. Arbery was fatally shot while running through a neighborhood near Brunswick on the Georgia coast in February 2020.