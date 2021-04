FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WKOW) -- Search teams found a man's body while searching Lake Winnebago for two missing canoeists.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the man matches the description of one of the two missing men. Medical examiners will now work with the man's family to confirm his identity.

Waldschmidt says teams from his office and the DNR will resume the search for the missing canoeist on Thursday.