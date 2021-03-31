Boys & Girls Club of Dane County to vaccinate community

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County said Wednesday it plans to vaccinate members of the community next week.

President and CEO Michael Johnson tells 27 News the club hopes to get 1,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by April 10. He says the clinic will focus on underserved areas of the community.

"We want to make sure that communities of color, and those who are the most disenfranchised in our community have access to this vaccine," said Johnson.

Johnson also plans to receive the vaccine during the clinic.

"Our organization was able to get vaccinated March 1," Johnson continued. "I said I'm gonna be the last person to get vaccinated. I wanted to make sure every last one of our staff got vaccinated."

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County will work with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy to administer the vaccine.