Chilly Wednesday and Thursday ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - March goes out like a lamb with dry conditions but also below-average temperatures.

SET UP

A cold front moved through southern Wisconsin Tuesday ushering in Canadian-based high pressure system, causing our temps to tumble.

By the weekend, high pressure moves into the Tennessee River Valley. Winds turn clockwise around highs which will allow temps to jump by Easter weekend.

TODAY

Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and chilly with highs only in the upper 30s, wind chills in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Because of the dry, breezy trend, there is a very high risk for wildfires. No burning is allowed and campfires are strongly discouraged.

TONIGHT

The coolest conditions of the next week with temps plummeting to the low 20s under clearing skies.



THURSDAY

Sunny and still chilly, but winds will be much lighter with a high around 40°.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny, breezy and milder with highs in the mid 50s.



SATURDAY

Sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s.



SUNDAY

Easter will be even warmer with highs around 70° under mostly to partly sunny skies.



MONDAY

Conditions stay warm in the upper 60s with a few shower and t-shower chances returning.



TUESDAY

A few more showers and t-showers possible with temps in the low 70s.