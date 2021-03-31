Dane, Rock mask requirements unaffected by state Supreme Court decision

MADISON (WKOW) -- Despite the revocation of the statewide mask mandate due to the Supreme Court's decision Wednesday, Dane County will uphold its own going forward.

According to a statement from Public Health Madison and Dane County Director Janel Heinrich, Emergency Order 14A will remain in place.

“While we are encouraged by the data we’re seeing with fewer case counts and hospitalizations in Dane County, the reality is that we are still living in a pandemic,” Heinrich said in the statement. “In Wisconsin and right here in Dane County, we have had people with the new, more infectious variants of COVID-19. We aren’t out of the woods yet and must stay vigilant by wearing masks in public.”

The Rock County mask mandate, first enacted Feb. 4, will also remain in place for the foreseeable future.