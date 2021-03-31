Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Celeste lead race for UK’s Brit Awards

LONDON (AP) — Singer-songwriters Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Celeste lead the competition for the Brit Awards. THe three women received a trio of nominations apiece for the U.K. music prizes. They were all nominated for best female solo artist and album of the year on Wednesday. Lipa is also up for best British single, for “Physical.” Parks and Celeste are contenders for the breakthrough artist trophy. Other triple nominees are DJ Joel Corry and rap duo Young T & Bugsey. Winners are due to be announced May 11 during a ceremony featuring live musical performances and a limited, socially distanced audience at London’s O2 Arena.