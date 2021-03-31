DWD sees surge in fraudulent activity

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a warning from the Department of Workforce Development about an increase in fraudulent activity over the last day related to unemployment insurance benefits.

DWD says it received reports of an email phishing attack coming from a fake account called the Wisconsin Department of Workforce.

The email requests unemployment insurance information and includes a link to a document where the recipient is asked to fill in personal information.

The DWD says unemployment insurance claims specialists and adjudicators can send secure messages through the UI claims portal, but they will never request information through email.

Scammers are also trying to access information through social media. Wednesday, the department worked with Facebook to take down a fake DWD page that popped up overnight.

DWD's real Facebook page has a blue checkmark that indicates it is a verified account. The department has also reported several accounts to Twitter that were phishing for information from posters on that platform.

If you receive a request for information and are unsure if it came from Wisconsin Unemployment Insurance, contact a claims specialist at (414) 435-7069, or toll free at (844) 910-3661.

For more information about how to protect yourself from unemployment fraud and scams visit: dwd.wisconsin.gov/ui/fraud/.

If you think you've been a victim of identity theft, contact the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128 or DATCPHotline@Wisconsin.gov.