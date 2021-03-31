Feds: Owners must get helicopter wreckage off Alaska slope

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say the owner of a helicopter that crashed into a mountain, killing five people, will be responsible for getting it off the mountain north of Anchorage. The National Transportation Safety Board says it is their expectation that the wreckage will then be turned over to them to investigate the deadly crash that claimed the life of Petr Kellner, the richest man in the Czech Republic, and others. The helicopter hit a mountain near Knik Glacier and then rolled about 900 feet downhill. Weather permitting, the NTSB hopes the helicopter will be off the mountain by the end of the week.