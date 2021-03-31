FirstEnergy refunds $26M as nuclear bailout repeal is signed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio electric company under scrutiny for its role in what federal authorities say is a $60 million bribery and corruption scheme is refunding $26 million to customers. The money was collected through a tainted nuclear bailout bill. The governor signed a repeal of the bill and Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. announced the decision to refund customers Wednesday. The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel had asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to order FirstEnergy to refund the collections paid to its three Ohio electric utilities. FirstEnergy stopped collecting the revenue guarantee in February to settle a lawsuit with Ohio Attorney General David Yost.