Getting answers: Should I laminate my vaccine card?

(WKOW) -- Some office retailers are running offers for free vaccine card laminations, but 27 News has been receiving questions about whether that's a good idea.

At this point, doctors say they're not widely recommending people laminate their vaccine cards.

"Put it in a safe place," Dr. Matt Anderson with UW Health offered instead.

"It's not something right now, where you're going to have a lot of wear and tear on it, because you don't need it in your wallet to go anywhere, necessarily. You don't need it in your purse," Anderson continued.

If you were to misplace or damage your vaccine card, the state immunization registry has your information. Your vaccine provider can get you another copy.

