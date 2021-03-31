GOP Rep. Gaetz investigated over sexual relationship

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida says he is being investigated by the Justice Department but denies any criminal wrongdoing. A person familiar with the case who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity says Gaetz is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paying her to travel with him and is under investigation to determine if he violated federal sex trafficking laws. Gaetz is a prominent conservative and a close ally of former President Donald Trump who represents parts of western Florida. Gaetz told Axios on Tuesday the allegations against him are “as searing as they are false.”