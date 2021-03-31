Skip to Content

GOP Rep. Gaetz investigated over sexual relationship

9:16 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida says he is being investigated by the Justice Department but denies any criminal wrongdoing. A person familiar with the case who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity says Gaetz is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paying her to travel with him and is under investigation to determine if he violated federal sex trafficking laws. Gaetz is a prominent conservative and a close ally of former President Donald Trump who represents parts of western Florida. Gaetz told Axios on Tuesday the allegations against him are “as searing as they are false.”

Associated Press

