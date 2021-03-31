Hungarian journalists demand access to COVID wards

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — More than two dozen Hungarian media outlets have sent an open letter to the government demanding access to hospitals for journalists covering the COVID-19 pandemic. Only state media has been allowed inside COVID wards, and journalists complain that a government order prohibiting medical staff from speaking to reporters has made it impossible to report on worsening conditions inside hospitals. The 28 outlets that signed the letter say this paints an inaccurate picture of the pandemic in Hungary, which now has the highest weekly death rate per 1 million inhabitants in the world.