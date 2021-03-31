In quieter Mexico City, rare bats make an appearance

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Researchers are stringing mesh nets between trees at the botanical gardens of Mexico City’s National Autonomous University, hoping to capture evidence that a rare bat has begun visiting its favorite plants in the metropolis of 9 million. The university’s botanical gardens are filled with morning glory, agave plants and cactuses, whose flowers provide the bats with food. The protected Mexican long-tongued bat was first sighted this year in an even more unlikely location: Chapultepec park in the city’s center. Under pandemic rules, the park was closed or placed under strict visitation limits for much of the last year, and that seems to have encouraged the bats to come and feast.