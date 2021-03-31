Iraqi parliament approves budget of $89 billion for 2021

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s parliament has approved the state budget for 2021, after weeks of wrangling amid a severe economic and financial crisis spurred by low oil prices and the pandemic. The new budget was approved at a late night session at $89 billion and a budget deficit estimated at $19.79 billion. The 2021 budget set an oil price of $45 a barrel with expected oil exports of 3.25 million barrels per day. Oil-rich Iraq is going through an acute economic and financial crisis largely due to low crude prices. In December, Iraq’s Central Bank devalued the Iraqi dinar by over 20%.