Is the UK racist? Report’s positive picture draws skepticism

LONDON (AP) — A government-commissioned inquiry has concluded that there is racism in Britain, but it’s not a systematically racist country that is “rigged” against non-white people. The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities said in a report published Wednesday that race is becoming “less important” as a factor in creating disparities. It said ethnic minorities had made great educational and economic progress, though racist behavior and attitudes still exist in the U.K. Anti-racism activists said the inquiry’s 264-page report downplayed the discrimination and disadvantage that ethnic minorities face in Britain. Like other countries, Britain has faced an uncomfortable reckoning with race since the death of American George Floyd at the knee of a Minnesota policeman last year.