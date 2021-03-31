Israel president: ‘Unconventional’ unions needed after vote

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli President Reuven Rivlin says voters want a prime minister who has “earned the trust” of the country’s parliament and can form a governing coalition. He spoke Wednesday as election officials formally turned over results of the March 23 election, which produced no majority in the 120-seat Knesset. His invocation of trust comes ahead of Rivlin’s meetings next week with the parties that won seats in the parliament and designates one leader to try to cobble together a 61-seat majority. Those meetings come as the leader of the biggest party, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Likud, faces a corruption trial. He denies all charges.