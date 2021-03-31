Leonhard on decision to stay at Wisconsin: ‘There is some unfinished business’

WKOW (MADISON)- Wisconsin Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard spoke to the media on Wednesday for the first time about turning down an offer from the Packers to become their defensive coordinator

Leonhard said turning down an NFL job in his home state was a difficult decision to make, and he was humbled to be in the conversation. But, at the end of the day, Leonhard wants to win Big Ten titles and national championships at Wisconsin. It's the reason why he started coaching at UW in 2016, and he is not ready to give up on that just yet.

"I've said it a lot of times, I love Madison," Leonhard said. "To me there is some unfinished business with the University of Wisconsin. I love this group of kids. I want to continue to develop them. With COVID being the way it was last year, I would have felt a specific way about myself having left after that season, but I am excited about being in Madison, and I think we got a great opportunity this coming season."

The Badgers finished first in overall defense, third in scoring defense, and first in 1st down and 3rd down defense in the Big Ten in 2020. They have made it to the Big Ten title game three times while Leonhard has been at Wisconsin, but they have never won a title. Leonhard also never won a conference title in his playing days as a Badger (2001-2005). He has high standards for the program that he wants to meet.

"All coaches, the players, the staff, we have the highest goals here," Leonhard said. "I came here wanting to win a national championship. I came here wanting to win the Big Ten as a player, nothing's changed as a coach. We haven't done that since I’ve been back, so the goals haven't changed. I feel like we have a group that can accomplish that.”