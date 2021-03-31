Libya officials say over 100 eastern war prisoners released

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan government officials say that over 100 war prisoners captured while fighting under the banner of the country’s eastern-based commander have been released. The fighters, troops of commander Khalifa Hifter, were freed in the coastal town of Zawiya in a televised ceremony attended by senior officials from the newly appointed transitional government. Mohammad Younes Menfi, head of the presidential council, called the move a “significant step” toward a national reconciliation initiative launched by the council, after bitter years of fighting between rival governments in East and West. Those released were seen wearing traditional white uniforms and caps at the ceremony in a soccer stadium.