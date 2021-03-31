Madison Common Council delays vote on purchase of men’s shelter site

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Common Council's vote to approve the purchase of a property on Madison's east side to become a full-time men's shelter has been pushed back.

According to Alder Michael Verveer, following several hours of testimony and discussion, the council voted to refer the resolution to the May 4 meeting.

The new facility at 2002 Zeier Road would provide a home for shelter services that have been operating out of temporary facilities since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and, before that, operated out of cramped quarters in downtown churches for the past 35 years, according to a news release from Madison and Dane County.

People against the site think it would invite more crime to the area. Some business owners have created a petition to not place the shelter near their locations.