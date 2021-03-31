Missing film designer found dead under garbage in NYC home

NEW YORK (AP) — An Emmy-winning production designer who was known to be a hoarder has been found dead under garbage in her New York City home. Sixty-six-year-old Evelyn Sakash was found Tuesday lying on her kitchen floor in the College Point section of Queens. A police spokesperson says Sakash was found by her sister. The sister had hired a cleaning crew to clear out the rubbish and look for her. Sakash was a production designer who had worked on films including “Mermaids” and “Still Alice.” She won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2003 for “Between the Lions.” The medical examiner will determine her cause of death.