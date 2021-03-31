More than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses enter arms in Baraboo

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The Ho-Chunk Nation House of Wellness served as a vaccination clinic throughout the month of March and, for its last day in operation, offered either the first or second round of the Moderna vaccination to those 18 years and older.

Kiana Beaudin, the Executive Director of Health for the Ho-Chunk Nation, says more than 1,000 people waited in line to either receive their first or second round of the vaccine. Beaudin says most of the walk-ins or pre-registration was for the first round.

Beaudin, who administered shots herself, told 27 News those who received the vaccine were thankful. She says some even cried because they were able to get the vaccine sooner through this clinic compared to being on a waiting list.

There is another clinic, similar to the one at Ho-Chunk Nation, happening in Jackson County. That clinic will be going from 9am-5pm at N7261 Warrior Ave in Black River Falls. Pre-registration is preferred but not required.

Those 18 years and older are welcome and staff requires an ID. The vaccine available will be Moderna. The event will be indoors - social distancing and masking will be enforced.

Persons 16 years and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting April 5th, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.