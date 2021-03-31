NCAA basketball tournament boosts morale in workplace

MADISON (WKOW) -- Every year it seems more impossible to stay focused on other things while keeping up with the NCAA basketball tournament.

But this year, jobs experts say indulging in some fun at the workplace may not be a bad thing.

A Madison Robert Half branch manager, who specializes in placing people in jobs, told Wake Up Wisconsin that during the pandemic and working from home, many people have lost the workplace camaraderie they were used to.

March Madness is an easy way to get employees to participate in something fun together.

"So whether you can wear your apparel, on a virtual meeting, or to the office, I know we've done potlucks in the past. But there's a lot of even low budget activities that you can use to incorporate all of your team members in this friendly competition," said Sasha Truckenbrod.

Studies have show that talking about and participating in things like March Madness boost employee morale and in-turn lead to a more productive work place.