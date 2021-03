MINERAL POINT (WKOW) -- Authorities reported no injuries after a semi-truck caught fire in Mineral Point Tuesday night, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Department.

At approximately 11 p.m., Mineral Point police and EMS, Iowa County deputies and Dodgeville EMS responded to mile marker 36 on U.S. Highway 151 for a semi-truck fire.

Photos from the scene show the truck fully blackened inside, with several holes where the flames burned through.