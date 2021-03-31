One dead in Green County crash

MONROE (WKOW) -- Green County officials pronounced a man dead at the scene after he lost control of his truck going around a corner Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from Green County sheriff Jeff Skatrud, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown several hundred feet from the truck in the crash.

The time of the incident is unclear, as the crash site was not reported until 6:12 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash occurred on State Highway 59 northeast of Monroe, just east of Greenbush Road. The driver will be identified later Wednesday after the family is informed.