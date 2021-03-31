One year later: Couple dies after being found in Arboretum

MADISON (WKOW) -- It has been one year since a husband and wife were pronounced dead after being found in the UW-Madison Arboretum.

Beth and Robin Carre were found lying in a ditch near the Wingra Drive entrance to the arboretum on March 31, 2020. They were pronounced dead a short time later.

Two men were arrested in connection to the killing: Khari Sandford and Ali’jah Larrue.

Sandford knew one of the couple's children.

Authorities have alleged the killings were a "burglary that turned into a kidnapping and then a homicide."

Sandford and Larrue have pointed fingers at each other for the crime.

The UW-Madison Police Department led the initial investigation. They posted to their Twitter account Wednesday to remember the couple.

"Today we honor and remember Beth Potter and Robin Carre – two lives that were tragically taken from us one year ago today," police wrote in the post. "Our thoughts continue to be with Beth and Robin’s family, their friends, and everyone they impacted."