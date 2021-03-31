Pablo Iglesias

Pablo joins the WKOW team as the Sports/News MMJ after spending two years at WEEK in Peoria, Illinois. During his time in Central Illinois, he covered his alma mater, Bradley Braves, make a 2019 March Madness run, the NFL 100th Season Kickoff, and the St. Louis Blues' first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Prior to this, he freelanced for Eagle News International providing NBA and NCAA coverage for stations in the Philippines.

Pablo earned a degree in sports communication from Bradley University in 2017 and interned with the Los Angeles Dodgers during Vin Scully's final season in 2016. He's a born and raised Chicagoan but is beyond excited to cover all things Badgers, Packers, and much more!

Outside of sports, he's also a big movie guy, loves the Marvel + Star Wars franchises, and listening/playing music.

Have any local story ideas? Send them his way at piglesias@wkow.com or on Twitter at @PabloIglesiasTV.