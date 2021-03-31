Palin confirms COVID-19 diagnosis, urges steps like masks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — People magazine reports that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin says she tested positive for COVID-19 and is urging people to take steps to guard against the coronavirus, such as wearing masks in public. It was not clear when Palin tested positive, but she told the outlet other members of her family tested positive, too. She says her case shows that “anyone can catch this.” She urged vigilance and for people to “use common sense” to avoid spreading the coronavirus and other viruses.