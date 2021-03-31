Skip to Content

Philippines demands China remove vessels at 6 islands, reefs

New
6:52 am National news from the Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government says more than 250 Chinese vessels it believes are operated by militia have been spotted near six Manila-claimed islands and reefs in the disputed South China Sea and demands that China immediately remove them. A government agency says the gathering of the Chinese-flagged vessels, along with four Chinese navy ships at a Chinese-occupied manmade island base, “is hazardous to navigation and safety of life at sea” and may damage coral reefs and threaten the Philippines’ sovereign rights. China has ignored a Philippine government diplomatic request that about 200 Chinese vessels leave Whitsun Reef, stating that the territory belongs to it and the Chinese vessels were sheltering from rough seas.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content