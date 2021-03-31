Police release photos of suspect in attempted robbery of taxi driver

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for a man they say tried to rob a taxi driver at knifepoint.

The incident happened Sunday in the 6600 block of Raymond Road. The cab driver told officers at the end of the ride, the suspect showed a knife and demanded money. The driver immediately got out of his car, and the suspect fled. No one was hurt.

Police ask if you can help identify the suspect, to please contact them at (608) 255-2345. You can remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com