Police: Remains found in rural Iowa are missing girl, 10

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police say human remains discovered in rural eastern Iowa have been identified as a 10-year-old girl who has been missing since last summer. Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski says testing revealed the remains are those of Breasia Terrell of Davenport. Sikorski says authorities are investigating the case as a homicide. Breasia was last seen July 10 at a Davenport apartment complex, where she was staying with her half brother and his father, Henry Dinkins. Fishermen discovered her remains in DeWitt in rural Clinton County earlier this month. Police have not made any arrests but have labeled Dinkins a person of interest.