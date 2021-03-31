Report: Chinese loan terms hamper post-virus debt talks

BEIJING (AP) — A new report says China’s loans to poor countries in Africa and Asia impose unusual secrecy and repayment terms that are hurting their ability to renegotiate debts after the coronavirus pandemic. The report by U.S. and German researchers echoes earlier warnings about problems from Chinese lending, which surged after Beijing launched its Belt and Road Initiative in 2012. China has become one of the biggest global lenders, especially to developing countries, as it expands trade with Asia, Africa and the Middle East by building railways and other infrastructure. That has added to concerns about the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to expand China’s global influence to match its status as the second-biggest economy.