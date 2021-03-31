SSM Health holds mobile vaccine clinic for Cross Plains manufacturers

Cross Plains (WKOW) -- Around 400 manufacturers received their COVID-19 vaccines during a mobile clinic in Cross Plains.

SSM Health administered first dose vaccinations to employees at Plastics Ingenuity. The manufacturing company has locations in Cross Plains and Mazomanie where they design, produce, package and ship plastic products for food, health care, and consumer goods industries.

Charles Branch, an employee who helps package and prepare products for shipping, was the first employee to receive a vaccination Wednesday.

“Don’t be scared. Get your shot!” he said.

SSM Health says mobile, on-site vaccine clinics for large employers like school districts allows them to offer a convenient location for large groups while maintaining routine vaccine clinic hours across 18 vaccination sites.

To date, SSM Health in Wisconsin has administered more than 154,280 total doses of vaccine.