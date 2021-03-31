Swept into river near dam, teen and would-be rescuer die

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a fishing outing near an Ohio dam ended with the deaths of a high school student who fell into the river and a man who tried to rescue him. Two other teenagers were hospitalized in the tragedy Tuesday night on the spillway side of the Delaware Dam. The three teens were part of a larger group who were exploring and fishing at the site on the Olentangy River north of Columbus. Witness say the teens were swept into the river and struggled in the current. The two other teenagers suffered undisclosed injuries and are being treated at a hospital.