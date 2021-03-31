TRAFFIC ALERT: Wisconsin 59 shut down near Monroe due to crash

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- Both lanes of Wisconsin 59 are shut down near Monroe because of a crash early Wednesday morning.

According to the Green County Sheriff's Office, crews are on-scene of a crash on Wisconsin 59 between County DR and Wisconsin 11/81. It happened around 6:15 a.m., according to WisDOT.

No other information has been shared with 27 News at this time.

Authorities recommend eastbound drivers head north on Wisconsin 11/81 to Wisconsin 69, east on County DR back to Wisconsin 59. It's the reverse for drivers heading westbound.