Trans teenagers fear Alabama push to outlaw gender treatment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Transgender youth and their parents are speaking out against an Alabama bill that would criminalize medical professionals who prescribe hormone treatments to transgender minors. Republican lawmakers in 16 other states have introduced similar measures. The proposed bill in Alabama would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for a doctor to prescribe puberty-blockers or hormones or perform surgery to aid the transition of people younger than 19 years old. Trace Trice is among the parents who have spoken out against the bill, saying it will be deadly. She said her child is a boy whether lawmakers believe it or not.