US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces detain 71 militants in raid

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s Kurdish-led forces say they arrested 71 suspected militants, including a religious leader and a recruiter, in a four-day security sweep at a sprawling camp that houses families and supporters of the Islamic State group. The campaign, assisted by the U.S.-led coalition, aims to curb escalating violence and killings in the camp. The Kurdish-led forces have put the number of killings since the start of 2021 at nearly 50 but U.S officials say it’s more than 60. Many fear the camp that houses 62,000 people is becoming a breeding ground for the next generation of IS militants and have urged countries to repatriate their citizens from the camp.