UW Health reopening several local clinics

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health is reopening several clinics in Dane County that had been consolidated for the last year due to COVID-19.

The following clinics will reopen over the coming weeks:

The UW Health Fitchburg clinic will reopen on Monday, April 5, 2021.

The UW Health Cottage Grove clinic will reopen on Monday, April 19, 2021.

The UW Health Cross Plains clinic will reopen on Monday, May 3, 2021.

The UW Health Sun Prairie clinic will reopen on Monday, May 17, 2021.

“The work of consolidating and deconsolidating select clinics reflects how our health system can quickly and strategically adjust to future surges or infectious disease emergencies while providing access to providers through alternative methods,” said Karil Walther, vice president, primary care and population health management, at UW Health.

While the clinics are reopening, there will be some changes. There will be certain reductions in lab services available at these locations. Urine pregnancy tests, and mono, strep, and fingerstick glucose testing will still be available. Blood will be drawn and sent for testing at other locations. Xray capabilities remain unchanged.