Wisconsin brothers to bring commemorative bracelet to Vietnam War POW

GRAND CHUTE (WKOW) -- Two brothers from Wisconsin will soon travel to North Carolina to pay tribute to a Vietnam War POW they've never met.

It's all tied to a bracelet Karl Schrampfer bought during the war.

Schrampfer purchased the commemorative bracelet as a way to show support for prisoners of war. The name on the bracelet was Air Force Maj. Norman McDaniel.

McDaniel spent six years in a POW camp. After McDaniel came home, Schrampfer tucked away the bracelet in a dresser.

He found the bracelet last spring and is now planning a trip to meet McDaniel to bring it to the now-retired colonel. Over the past year, Schrampfer and McDaniel became friends.

“Was able to get information, contacted him, I received two letters via snail mail in his beautiful cursive and we’ve spoken on the phone a few times, he’s actually worked in later years as a motivational speaker, you get off the phone with him and you just feel uplifted, he’s just a wonderful guy, so looking forward to meeting him, that’ll be next week,” Schrampfer told WBAY-TV.

The trip was supposed to happen last year, but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Schrampfer and his brother will spend two days in North Carolina with McDaniel.