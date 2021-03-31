Wisconsin Center to offer 3,000 COVID-19 vaccinations per day as FEMA site

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Biden Administration has chosen the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee to serve as a federal pilot community vaccination clinic starting April 6.

The site will receive resources and staffing to in order to administer 3,000 vaccinations per day, with all of the vaccine supply coming directly from the federal government instead of the state allocation.

“I thank the Biden Administration for recognizing the need to maximize vaccine administration in this part of our state to reach an underserved and vulnerable population,” said Gov. Evers. “This additional federal support continues the great work our FEMA partners have already started here and will allow Wisconsin to free up state resources to focus on getting vaccine to other vulnerable populations in the state.”

The Wisconsin Center is currently federally supported by FEMA, but will transition to a type 2 federal pilot community vaccination clinic operating seven days a week for eight weeks.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only and will use the same registration process that has been in place until it transitions over to the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry.

Currently, individuals eligible for the vaccine can register for an appointment by visiting www.covidmke.com or calling (414) 286-6800.