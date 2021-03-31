Young siblings take part in vaccine trial

PHOENIX (WKOW/CNN) -- This month, Pfizer and Moderna began testing their COVID-19 vaccine on young children.

One of those trials is happening at the Phoenix Clinical Research Facility in Arizona. The trial is for infants 6 months-old through, and including, children 11-years-old.

Arlo Swensen, 6, and his sister Phoebe, 9, became the first children to get their Moderna shots at the clinic. They were also among the first to get it in the United States and Canada.

Their parents told CNN that they were proud to participate.

"It was not a hard decision at all for me," said their mom, Ashton Swenson. "We believe in the science of vaccines, and we were excited about the opportunity to be a part of it."

Among the first group of participants, also known as the first arm, a lesser dose is given than the dose adults receive.

"For the first 750 patients nationwide, it's going to be open label which means all the children in the first 'arm' for that 750 are guaranteed to get the actual vaccine," said Jason Wallace, the clinical research site manager at the Phoenix clinic.

Placebo will be used later in the trial.

Health care workers will monitor Arlo and Phoebe's health, and they'll have to return to the clinic in four weeks for further evaluation.

Vaccines are expected to be available to everyone in the U.S. who is at least 16-years-old by May 1.