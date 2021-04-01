A Pleasant Easter Weekend is in the Forecast

The complete 27 Storm Track forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - Though flurries passed through Wednesday, plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures and thunderstorms are in the forecast.

March came in and out like a lamb, but what about April... how will the fourth month of the year start out? The first weekend of the month looks to be on the quiet and pleasant side - this, of course, being Easter Weekend.

Winds turn out of the south starting Friday which allows the weekend to be mild. Along with the warmer temperatures, the atmosphere will be turning more unstable throughout the weekend. That will lead to the threat for not only showers but thunderstorms as well Monday and Tuesday.

That same system that will bring us the threat for showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday which may continue to stick around through the middle of next week.

The area needs rain, actually. Whether or not it dampens your outdoor plans, roughly 90% of Wisconsin is abnormally dry. This percentage is down from last week when almost 100% of the state was abnormally dry.

With the chance for thunderstorms returning and the severe weather season beginning, virtual weather spotter talks are beginning April 1st. You can see the complete list and register here.