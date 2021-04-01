Amtrak proposes expanding service to Madison

(WKOW) -- Amtrak is proposing adding dozens of new lines of service around the country, including to Madison, just before President Joe Biden unveils a massive infrastructure plan.

Amtrak released the plan Wednesday which aimed to make aggressive expansions to the rail service by 2035.

Along one of the several planned routes was a connection to Madison. The proposed new service would link Madison to Milwaukee and the Twin Cities.

With @POTUS's infrastructure plan, Amtrak will create jobs and improve equity across the country, and we are ready to deliver. America needs a rail network that offers frequent, reliable, sustainable and equitable train service. Now is our time, let’s make rail the solution. — Amtrak (@Amtrak) March 31, 2021

Currently, the closest Amtrak station to Madison is in Columbus which can be reached by bus service from Madison.

The proposal from Amtrak said it would add 30 or more new lines of service across the country. Some of the other Wisconsin expansions would include service to Green Bay and Eau Claire.

The proposal does not give details on what the expanded service would look like.

The entire proposal from Amtrak is available here.