Badgers volleyball claims Big Ten title, sweeps Michigan

MADISON (WKOW) – The top-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team made it back-to-back Big Ten Conference championships after sweeping Michigan at the UW Field House. The Badgers posted 25-23, 25-12, 25-11 set victories earning the conference title for the second consecutive season.

"It's very satisfying to get that trophy in our hands," said senior Dana Rettke. "All the pauses and inconsistencies this season really makes it worth it. I'm just really happy that we can bring this back to Wisconsin and have it with our team two years in a row."

Wisconsin downed Michigan (4-8, 4-8 in Big Ten) across the board. Rettke tied a season-high 17 kills. Molly Haggerty and Devyn Robinson each tacked on seven kills for UW.

Senior Sydney Hilley threw in 35 assists at setter in her first double-double of the season. She added 10 digs. Senior Lauren Barnes led the charge for UW with 13 digs helping the Badgers 53-38 advantage in the backcourt.

This marks just the second time in program history the Badgers have won back-to-back Big Ten titles. The last time was in 2001-02. The Badgers improved to 14-0 on the season.