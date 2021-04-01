Boys and Girls Clubs accept downtown office space donation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Urban Land Interest donated property on the Capitol Square to the Boys and Girls Clubs Thursday, giving the clubs a prime downtown event and training space.

According to CEO Michael Johnson, Boys and Girls Clubs plan to use the space for volunteer training and an array of events.

"Boys and girls clubs is going to utilize this facility for nonprofits to be able to utilize this space for training, for birthday parties, and speical events for young people in their families," Johnson said.

The space, at 1 N. Pinckney Street, will be open to the public for a grand opening reception Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The lot itself is historic; it was once home to the American House Hotel, which was owned and operated by one of the first Black businessmen in Madison.