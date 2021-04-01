Brewers beat Twins in dramatic Opening Day comeback

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- If Travis Shaw had nerves about playing in a Brewers uniform again, he didn't show it.

The Brewers erased a three-run deficit in the ninth inning, capped off by Shaw's two-out, two-run double to tie it up. Lorenzo Cain scored in the 10th on a game-winning fielder's choice, just beating out the tag from Twins catcher Mitch Garver.

Shaw posted two hits, a walk and three RBIs in his first game back in Brewers uniform since early 2019. Left fielder Christian Yelich, catcher Omar Narvaez and right fielder Avisail Garcia also posted multi-hit days.

Shaw's double was the only extra-base hit the Brewers posted in the win, piling up 10 singles. Both teams left the basepaths littered with runners, combining to go 9-for-27 with runners in scoring position.

The Twins led from the second inning until Shaw tied it, first taking the lead off a Brandon Woodruff wild pitch and a Max Kepler RBI single, before Byron Buxton hit a towering two-run homer off of Eric Yardley in the top of the seventh.

Kepler and Buxton gave Brewers pitchers fits at the plate, combining for four hits and two walks on 10 total plate appearances.

The Brewers have a scheduled off day Friday before squaring off with the Twins once more Saturday. Corbin Burnes is set to take the mound for Milwaukee, looking to build on his breakout 2020 campaign.