Brewers fans attending games will see some COVID-19 safety changes at the ballpark this season

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Brewers are all set to take the field at American Family Field for their Opening Day game against the Minnesota Twins, and they'll take the field to the cheers of in-person fans for the first time in more than a year.

"A year ago at this time we were talking about cardboard cutouts," said Teddy Werner, the Brewer's VP of brand experience. "It's great to get real human bodies back in here, the energy that the players can feed off of."

The stadium will be filled at 25 percent capacity, which means about 10,000 fans will be in the stands to cheer on the Brew Crew.

But in addition to the stadium seating restrictions, there are a few more changes fans will have to deal with.

Brewers officials are asking folks coming to the games this season to download the MLB Ballpark app on their phones, which will give them access to their tickets, parking passes, concessions, and more. While they can order food and drink through that app, they can still just go up to one of the stands and order it.

"You can order your food from your seat," said Werner. "When it's ready, you show up, you grab it, you get back to your seat, you don't miss any of the action."

Werner said they hope it cuts down on lines and encourages social distancing.

Another big change is that the ballpark is going cashless.

"I think over the last year, it's something that the public has just gotten used to, there's a safety element to it," said Werner. "We're ready and we're excited about it. It'll be good for our business."

If fans do bring cash to the stadium, they can visit one of the kiosks set up around AmFam to exchange that cash for a prepaid card.

There's also a mask mandate in place for the entire ballpark, so fans will have to wear their masks at all times unless they're eating and drinking.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.