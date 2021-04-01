Catalytic converter thefts continue across Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- An unknown suspect stole a catalytic converter from a parked Prius Tuesday, another in a rash of thefts from the last several months.

According to a news release from MPD Public Information Officer Tyler Grigg, catalytic converter thefts have gone up nationwide, with one theft in Madison from December even caught on video.

Many of the thefts have targeted Priuses, and it can cost the vehicle owner anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000 to fix. The National Insurance Crime Bureau recommends purchasing an anti-theft device on your catalytic converter, as stealing it is straightforward for anyone with sufficient knowledge and readily available consumer power tools.

"Park personal vehicles in a garage. If not possible and vehicles must be parked in a driveway, consider installing motion sensor security lights. While lights may not provide complete security, it may make some thieves think twice, making them leave the area and your vehicle untouched," Grigg said in the release, per the NICB's recommendations.