Colorado is latest to weigh ban on Native American mascots

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are considering a proposal to ban Native American mascots in public schools and colleges. the state Senate Education Committee is scheduled to discuss a measure Thursday that would impose a $25,000 monthly fine on public schools, colleges and universities that continue to use an American Indian-themed mascot after June 1, 2022. A database by the National Congress of American Indians says more than 1,900 schools across the U.S. have Native American-themed mascots. Democratic Sen. Jessie Danielson says nearly two dozen schools in Colorado have mascots like the “Warriors,” “Reds” and “Savages.”